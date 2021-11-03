Iamgold beefing up security amid repeated terror attacks in Burkina Faso – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – November 1, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Canadian gold miner Iamgold Corp. is attempting to reassure investors after the company suffered its second attack on a bus convoy of workers inside of three months, amid growing jihadist violence in West Africa.

On Friday, a convoy of buses and supply trucks carrying 33 employees and contractors to Iamgold’s Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso was ambushed. Immediately following the attack, which occurred twelve kilometres from the mine, one employee and one contractor went missing.

“At the time of the incident, passengers on the buses and the drivers of the trucks fled the area and two individuals could not be immediately located, but were subsequently found safe,” Gord Stothart, chief executive officer of Toronto-based Iamgold, wrote in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail.

The Friday incident happened after a similar attack on an Iamgold convoy in late August, in which a member of a government security team escorting the convoy was shot and injured. The attacks also arose amid a backdrop of growing militant violence in West Africa.

