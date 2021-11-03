Green light on expansion of Baffinland’s Mary River mine ‘critical,’ company says – by Jane George (CBC News Canada North – November 2, 2021)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. says mine could go into care and maintenance if expansion is denied

The next five days of hearings under the Nunavut Impact Review Board could prove critical to the future of the Mary River iron mine.

Baffinland, which owns the mine, is looking to come out of the review in Iqaluit with a positive recommendation for its Phase 2 expansion. This could lead to the federal northern affairs minister to grant a new project certificate to the mine, with conditions.

If not, the Mary River mine could be shuttered, put into care and maintenance, said Megan Lord-Hoyle, Baffinland Iron Mines Corp.’s vice-president of sustainable development, who spent Monday fending off technical questions from the NIRB and intervenors during the first day of the six days of meetings in Iqaluit.

