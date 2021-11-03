Canada to ban thermal coal exports by 2030 – by Mariaan Webb (MiningWeekly.com – November 2, 2021)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Canada has committed to stop thermal coal exports by no later than 2030, as part of its efforts to support a global phase-out of thermal coal in the fight against climate change, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday.

The ban would follow action already taken, including accelerating the phasing out of conventional coal-fired electricity in the country by 2030 and putting in place investments of more than $185-million to support coal workers and their communities through the transition to cleaner energy.

The Canadian government earlier this year already announced that it would not approve new thermal coal mining projects or plans to expand existing mines because of the potential for environmental damage.

Trudeau also announced that Canada, which is among the world’s biggest oil and gas producers, would move to cap and reduce pollution from the oil and gas industry to net zero by 2050.

