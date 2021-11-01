Protests force Peru’s largest copper mine to halt operations – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – November 1, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

Operations at Peru’s Antamina copper-zinc mine, the country’s largest producer of the red metal, were suspended on Sunday due to an ongoing roadblock set by locals who believe the mine has not lived up to its commitments to support local communities.

“We don’t want to wait until something happens that puts at risk the physical integrity of anybody. … We think it is necessary for the government and its authorities to act to re-establish order,” the company said in a statement.

Protesters are demanding compensation for the use of their land to transport the ore produced by Antamina, which is owned by BHP (33.75%), Glencore (33.75%),Teck Resources (22.75%) and Mitsubishi (10%)..

The demonstration is the latest in a string of protests against mining companies that have broken out since President Pedro Castillo took office in July. The socialist leader swept to power pledging to strike a new deal with the copper mining sector and redistribute profits to Andean communities like those around Antamina, MMG’s Las Bambas and Glencore’s Antapaccay.

