Fortescue iron ore shipments hit all-time high – by Michael Philipps (Australian Mining – October 28, 2021)

Fortescue Metals Group has reported record first quarter iron ore shipments of 45.6 million tonnes (Mt), a three per cent increase on the same period last year.

Ore processed and railed also achieved record first quarter volumes, reflecting strong operational performance across the supply chain and expanded system capacity following the ramp up of Eliwana.

Fortescue chief executive officer Elizabeth Gaines said the strong performance across the supply chain, together with the contribution of Eliwana, continues to drive record operational performance for the company.

“Across our operations, we achieved record first quarter shipments of 45.6 million tonnes and maintained our industry leading C1 cost of US$15.25 ($20) per wet metric tonne,” Gaines said in the company’s September 2021 production report. “Our C1 cost was in line with the previous quarter, reflecting our strong focus on cost management to mitigate inflationary pressures.”

