Ford government pushes back against Biden’s protectionist stance on auto manufacturing – by Brian Lilley (Toronto Sun – October 28, 2021)

The Ford government is reaching out to top American politicians in the hopes of thwarting the latest protectionist measure coming from Washington. A proposed tax rebate on electric cars currently before the U.S. Congress could have a devastating impact on the future of Ontario’s auto industry.

The rebate, part of the Build Back Better budget bill, would offer American consumers a rebate of up to $12,500 for purchasing an electric vehicle but only if the car is assembled in the United States with 50% American parts and an American made battery.

If passed, auto industry experts say the rebate could kill future investment in Ontario’s auto plants and hurt existing jobs.

A letter from Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli was sent to top Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi as well as their Republican counterparts Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy.

