Two climate activists take charge of Canada’s resource economy. What could go wrong? – by Terence Corcoran (Financial Post – October 27, 2021)

Radicals Wilkinson and Guilbeault set to rule economic policy in Ottawa

The Trudeau cabinet shuffle of Jonathan Wilkinson from minister of environment and climate change to minister of natural resources came as no surprise to political junkies.

In a CBC television interview the other week, Wilkinson clearly signalled somewhat cheerily that he was about to get shuffled out of the climate post even though, as he said, “I got into politics to fight climate change.”

Wilkinson’s replacement at environment should also be no surprise. If not Wilkinson, who? The new climate minister is Steven Guilbeault, co-founder of Équiterre and a longtime Greenpeace campaigner whose image appeared in last week’s inquiry report into the slippery funding and activities of groups that aimed to kill Alberta’s energy economy.

As minister of natural resources we have Wilkinson, whose political ambition has been and continues to be focused on curbing, managing, reducing, controlling, limiting and generally shutting down as much of the country’s carbon-emitting natural resources as is possible.

