Major media predictions for Lithium ion battery cell production fail to add up. – by Jack Lifton (Investor Intel – October 27, 2021)

Notwithstanding the actions and beliefs of current Western politicians and their economist “advisors,” I firmly believe that there is no such thing as the free lunch that masquerades as modern monetary theory.

Believing that they can create by fiat whatever capital they need, politicians, worldwide, are encouraging a monstrous use (waste) of real world capital, without creating wealth to balance it, to meet clearly impossible goals related to what is commonly called stopping “climate change.”

Here’s a perfect example of my thesis:The Washington (D.C.) Post, the largest circulation newspaper in the Capital City of the United States, recently re-published the table below, which itself was (recently) published by a well-known business data and analysis group:

The above table, which may (greatly) influence the actions of the government of the USA does not reflect any realistic future supply of lithium anywhere, including China.It is a recurring theme that the only determinant of the supply of lithium ion batteries is the capacity of the factories that are built to manufacture them.

