U.S. plan would block Antofagasta Minnesota copper mine – by Ernest Scheyder (Reuters – October 20, 2021)

https://www.reuters.com/

The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday proposed a 20-year ban on mining in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters region, a step that would block Antofagasta Plc’s Twin Metals copper and nickel mine project.

The announcement reversed a decision by former President Donald Trump and set off a review of how mining could affect the popular outdoor recreational area. It freezes issuance of new mining leases or permits in the region for two years.

The proposed underground mine would become a major U.S. supplier of copper for electric vehicles (EVs), which use twice as much of the red metal as those with internal combustion engines.

Environmentalists have long feared mining would destroy the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a 1 million acre (405,000 hectare) preserve on the U.S.-Canada border.

For the rest of this article: https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/blow-twin-metals-us-proposes-mining-ban-boundary-waters-2021-10-20/