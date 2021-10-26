Meet the Metals Hunter Who Wants to Make It Big in Ecuador – by James Thornhill (Bloomberg News – October 25, 2021)

https://www.bloombergquint.com/

(Bloomberg) — Mining industry veteran Malcolm Norris says he’s struck upon a gold-copper resource in northern Ecuador that may make the world’s resources giants sit up and take notice.

Norris has seen a surge in interest from institutional investors in the El Palmar project since his exploration company Sunstone Metals Ltd. disclosed a significant discovery to the Australian stock exchange on Oct. 7. That’s reflected in the share price, which has risen almost threefold from its closing level on Oct. 6.

“The opportunity to deliver a large discovery is there — it just requires more drilling from us,” Norris said in a phone interview from the company’s base in Brisbane. “I would expect that if we make the discovery that we think we’ve got, then it will be of interest to quite a few of the major’s.”

Global miners are on the hunt to meet surging demand for metals such as copper and nickel, which are expected to drive the world’s transition to clean energy.

