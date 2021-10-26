Greenstone Gold breaks ground this week on Geraldton-area open-pit mine – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – October 26, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Greenstone Mine is among a string of new mine projects coming online along Lake Superior’s North Shore

The start of construction of an open-pit gold mine near Geraldton kicks off on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 27, with a sod-turning ceremony.

Greenstone Gold Mines and its project operator, Equinox Gold, will have a groundbreaking ceremony attended by company officials and other ribboned dignitaries at the project site three kilometres south of Geraldton and 275 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

Greenstone Gold Mines is a 60/40 joint venture between Equinox and Orion Mine Finance. The two companies took over the turnkey project last December, replacing Premier Gold and Centerra Gold as project co-developers. The mine is a revival of a former gold mining property that was actually rehabilitated during the 1990s.

The almost $1-billion development project is within the shadow of a legacy mining headframe and Highway 11 landmark at the site of the former Hardrock, MacLeod-Cockshutt and Mosher underground mines. The mines operated from the late 1930s until about 1970 and combined to produce more than two million ounces of gold.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/greenstone-gold-breaks-ground-this-week-on-geraldton-area-open-pit-mine-4551482