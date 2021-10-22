Alberta country stars band together on song opposing Rocky Mountain coal mining – by Bob Weber (Canadian Press/CBC News Calgary – October 21, 2021)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/

When Alberta country singer Corb Lund wrote a song 12 years ago about a rancher determined to defend the landscape he loves against encroaching development, it was just a campfire yarn. “It was just kind of a story, a fictional story,” Lund said.

Events have since caught up to the tune “This Is My Prairie.” The summits and foothills of Alberta’s Rocky Mountains have been leased along a vast stretch of their range for coal exploration and a series of companies have announced plans for open-pit mines.

Lund’s imagined defender was suddenly very real. “This coal thing happened and I looked at [the song] and it was just word for word,” Lund said from his home in Lethbridge, downstream from the proposed mines.

“It occurred to me that this might make a good reissue and then it occurred to me that maybe we should recruit a few more people. I called up some people who had been supporting me on Twitter and they were all for it.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-country-musicians-coal-mining-1.6219320