Mining the Northwest: Northern Ontario gold miners find challenges, opportunities in releasing quarterly results – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – October 20, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Evolution Mining exhibiting patience in restoring Red Lake operations to a premier mining camp

Australia’s Evolution Mining is very keen to open up mining on “multiple” fronts within the next few years at its Red Lake complex.

Executive chair Jake Klein delivered those remarks Oct. 20 in releasing quarterly results which included 23,768 ounces of gold production from its combined operations in the northwestern Ontario camp during a three-month period, ending Sept. 30.

Evolution was among a handful of gold mining companies across Northern Ontario to post its third-quarter results within the last couple of weeks. Gold prices were trading in the range of US$1,775 an ounce this week.

At Red Lake, Klein said Evolution geologists continue to hunt for high-grade zones, underground mine development rates are “hitting their targets,” and the company is still working its newly-acquired neighbour, formerly Battle North Gold Bateman Mine, into the fold.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/mining-the-northwest-northern-ontario-gold-miners-find-challenges-opportunities-in-releasing-quarterly-results-4533559