Canada could see its first lithium-ion battery cell factory open soon — on the back of the humble forklift – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – October 20, 2021)

https://financialpost.com/

The forklift, that vehicle with a pronged device in front for lifting heavy loads that’s found mostly in dingy warehouses and out-of-the-way loading docks, rarely enters the conversation about how Canada can grab a coveted piece of the rapidly growing battery-powered electric vehicle market.

Yet earlier this month, Mississauga-based Stromcore Energy Inc., which assembles lithium-ion batteries for forklifts at a modest plant in Ontario, announced preliminary plans to build what could be, if successful, Canada’s first large scale lithium-ion battery cell factory.

The announcement comes after the federal Liberals set aside billions of dollars to help Canada’s automotive industry, which accounts for nearly a quarter of the country’s manufacturing trade, pivot so that 100 per cent of the new light-duty cars and passenger trucks are zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

So far, however, establishing a factory in Canada that produces lithium-ion batteries — which would replace the engine as the critical component in most zero-emission vehicles — has eluded business leaders and politicians’ best efforts.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/commodities/energy/electric-vehicles/canada-could-see-its-first-lithium-ion-battery-cell-factory-open-soon-on-the-back-of-the-humble-forklift?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR1F0fgmHGmkfjbcVC5hlcH-CaOMFjOZVEoftE_MCveswGrIlKVlvPa33Kw#Echobox=1634743948