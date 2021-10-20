World leaders ready big new climate pledges, as past failures leave people cold and poor – by Kelly McParland (National Post – October 18, 2021)

https://nationalpost.com/

A big environmental get-together is due to open in Glasgow soon , at which government representatives will gather to make promises. Progressives are very excited, hoping the promises will be big ones.

Already a few countries have gotten out in front with their pledges, eager to demonstrate their prowess at promising. President Joe Biden says the United States will cut its emissions by 50 per cent from 2005 levels within a decade, even if it has to slap windmills along the entire U.S. coastline.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is very good at promising, says Canada will cut emissions by up to 45 per cent by 2030. The Liberals haven’t hit any of their previous targets and aren’t expected to do so this year, but failing to meet past promises never stops them from making new ones.

It’s anyone’s guess what other commitments will be revealed, but you can bet they’ll be offered with great fanfare and an abundance of approval. Chinese President Xi Jinping may not show up in person, but Beijing will no doubt offer its usual assurance that the world’s biggest emitter — i.e., the country Xi runs — is utterly committed to sharply reducing its reliance on fossil fuels by planning and developing a network of alternative energy sources.

For the rest of this column: https://nationalpost.com/opinion/kelly-mcparland-world-leaders-ready-big-new-climate-pledges-as-past-failures-leave-people-cold-and-poor