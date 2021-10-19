What the energy transition may bring for five battery metals – report – by Valentina Ruiz Leotaud (Northern Miner – October 18, 2021)

ING Economics has published a new report in which its experts predict what the energy transition might bring for five key metals: copper, aluminum, nickel, cobalt, and lithium.

Taking into consideration where different regions of the world stand when it comes to moving towards a low-carbon future where global warming is limited to 2 degrees Celsius, ING’s analysts developed three scenarios that they used as a background to assess the possible performance of battery metals.

The ‘fast forward scenario’ represents a world of rapid change towards a more sustainable future, in which technology and policy reinforce each other to phase out fossil fuels and limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius.

The ‘wait-and-see scenario’ would see the majority of businesses continue to operate as normal, boosting emissions and global warming, which could increase by 3-5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. The ‘likely tech scenario’ pictures a plausible path for the global energy transition and corresponding metals demand.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/what-the-energy-transition-may-bring-for-five-battery-metals-report/1003835411/