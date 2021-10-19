Exploration at Gogama-area gold mine project continues to build ounces – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – October 18, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

IAMGOLD’s Côté Gold Project has a satellite deposit with open-ended potential

The Toronto gold mine developer that’s building an open-pit mine near Gogama posted a first-time gold estimate on a neighbouring satellite deposit.

IAMGOLD has released a maiden resource that exceeds 5-million ounces of gold for its Gosselin Zone discovery, a deposit situated 1.5 kilometres northeast of where construction is currently taking place for the Côté Gold Mine, situated halfway between Sudbury and Timmins.

The company is confident that its 500-square-kilometre property, just west of Highway 144, contains enough gold to create a district-scale open-pit mining operation with plenty of longevity.

The Côté Gold Project is located 125 kilometres south of Timmins and 175 kilometres north of Sudbury. It’s a 70-30 joint venture between IAMGOLD and Sumitomo Metal Mining of Japan.

