North Shore palladium mine developer picks engineer for processing plant – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – October 14, 2021)

Generation Mining, the developers of a proposed palladium near Marathon, has selected Wood PLC to handle the project’s engineering work. The global consulting and engineering company was awarded the contract to do the processing plant engineering and the equipment procurement for the Marathon palladium-copper project in northwestern Ontario.

In an Oct. 13 news release, Gen Mining said the goal over the next few months is get 75 per cent of the engineering work completed by the time construction starts. Early ground preparation work is tentatively anticipated sometime in the second half of next year.

Gen Mining cautions the start of construction is contingent on receiving critical permits following the approval of the environmental assessment expected in the middle of next year.

The company is out to raise $665 million to build the open-pit mine on a deposit located 10 kilometres north of Marathon, a community of 3,300 on the north shore of Lake Superior. The Marathon mine project will offer 1,000 construction jobs following the initial groundbreaking.

