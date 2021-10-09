In Global Energy Crisis, Anti-Nuclear Chickens Come Home to Roost – by Ted Nordhaus (Foreign Policy – October 8, 2021)

https://foreignpolicy.com/

In virtually every country that has closed nuclear plants, clean electricity has been replaced with dirty power.

For years, the proponents of wind and solar energy have promised us a green future with electricity too cheap to meter, new energy infrastructure with little environmental impact on the land, and deep cuts in carbon emissions.

But despite the rapid growth of renewable energy, that future has yet to materialize. Instead, many of the places that are furthest along in transitioning to renewable energy are today facing a crisis of power shortages, sky-high electricity prices, and flat or rising carbon emissions.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered companies owning backup diesel generators to operate them nonstop when electricity demand is high in order to avoid rolling blackouts. In Britain, exploding natural gas prices have shuttered factories, bankrupted power companies, and threaten to cause food shortages.

Germany, meanwhile, is set for the biggest jump in greenhouse emissions in 30 years due to surging use of coal for power generation, which the country depends on to back up weather-dependent wind and solar energy and fill the hole left by its shuttered nuclear plants.

For the rest of this article: https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/10/08/energy-crisis-nuclear-natural-gas-renewable-climate/