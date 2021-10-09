Environmental assessments start for Ring of Fire roads – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – October 8, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Webequie Chief cautions his community has yet to show its support for critical link of mine supply road

The provincial environmental assessment (EA) process is starting for two stretches of the proposed Ring of Fire road network. Late on Oct. 8, Environment, Conservation and Parks Minister David Piccini announced approval has been given for the terms of reference for the Marten Falls Community Access Road.

That coincided with separate news from Chief Cornelius Wabasse of Webequie First Nation that his community has also given approval for the terms of reference of the Webequie Supply Road.

His First Nation, which is the closest community to the Ring of Fire mineral belt, was designated by the province as being the project proponent.

The terms of reference process involves engaging community members, other First Nations, and other interested public stakeholders to help develop a detailed work plan for how the EA will take shape.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/regional-news/far-north-ring-of-fire/environmental-assessments-start-for-ring-of-fire-roads-4501144