Sudbury group encourages women in mining, ‘shattering stereotypes’ in the process (CBC News Sudbury – October 7, 2021)

A new group in Sudbury, Ont., wants to help more women get jobs in the mining industry. Women represent around one in 10 workers in Canada’s mining industry, and number that hasn’t changed much in the last 10 years, according to Jennifer Dallaire, treasurer of the Sudbury chapter of Women in Mining.

The chapter launched in early 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it just recently held its first networking event. About 50 people participated in the event. They ranged from women already working in the industry, to students and business owners.

“We encouraged people to take a survey so that we could get great feedback on what it is exactly they want Women in Mining in Sudbury,” Dallaire said. Dallaire said one of the organization’s goals is to change the perception around mining.

“I think for so long, it’s sort of been viewed as a dirty industry,” she said. “People think you’re working on a jackhammer or, you know, hauling coal up a dark tunnel, but there are really thousands of jobs, so many of which that people don’t even realize are an option.”

