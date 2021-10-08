Making Quebec a key accelerator of the global energy transition – by Patrick Bertrand-Daoust (Canadian Mining Journal – October 8, 2021)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Canada has a big goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. That transition is going to require the collective effort of all sectors to enable their energy transitions and strategically work towards building cleaner, more prosperous products and operations.

But turning those plans into reality will heavily rely on the mining and metals sector to provide the raw materials needed to reach ambitious goals. And with the target date around the corner, demand is coming quick.

Major investment in mine production will be needed to meet this growing demand. While China has the lead in the global battery supply chain – accounting for almost half of new lithium hydroxide projects this year and significant market share of the world’s nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate – there’s an enormous opportunity on Canadian soil that cannot be overlooked.

The province of Quebec is in an optimal position to build on its existing ecosystem, backed by government support, and create a prosperous environment to help North America become a more independent supplier of raw materials.

