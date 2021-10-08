Exploration roundup: Fall brings a frenzy of drilling for gold, nickel in the Timmins district – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – October 7, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

The Timmins district remains one of the hottest gold and base metal exploration grounds in the world. Fall exploration programs are running at a brisk pace across this historic northeastern Ontario camp as junior miners are eager to develop the next generation of mines.

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies want to bring a former nickel mining property back to life. On the site of the former Alexo Mine, halfway between Timmins and Matheson, the company is performing environmental baseline studies in advance of filing for government permits to move its Alexo-Dundonald Project toward production.

The Toronto-based company controls 2,857 hectares of land, 45 kilometres northeast of Timmins, and has identified four nickel deposits, Alexo North and South, and Dundonald North and South.

The property has an extensive production history with two mines which were in operation for nickel and copper intermittently around the time of the First World War, during the Great Depression and the Second World War, and lastly between 2004 and 2005. Operations came to a halt in the last decade due to low nickel prices.There’s also a historical resource of copper, cobalt, platinum and palladium.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/exploration-roundup-fall-brings-a-frenzy-of-drilling-for-gold-nickel-in-the-timmins-district-4494540