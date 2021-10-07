Friedland-backed Ivanhoe Electric funds South Voisey’s Bay survey – by Henry Lazenby (Nothern Miner – October 6, 2021)

Mining magnate Robert Friedland is looking to make another potentially massive base metals discovery about 80 kilometres south of his famous Voisey’s Bay find from 1993.

Friedland’s privately held US-based firm Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IVNE) has put up funding to conduct a low-temperature superconducting quantum interference device (SQUID) moving loop transient electromagnetic survey on the South Voisey’s Bay (SVB) nickel-copper-cobalt project in Labrador, Canada.

The survey is being conducted by Discovery International Geophysics, headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “Very low-frequency SQUID surveys are a relatively new tool being used in the hunt for highly conductive massive sulphide nickel deposits,” said Fjordland CEO James Tuer in a media release Wednesday.

The technology has been successfully applied in finding and expanding nickel deposits in Western Australia. In Canada, during the year, BHP-Midland and Wyloo Metals-Orford have also announced SQUID surveys on their nickel projects in northern Quebec.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/fast-news/friedland-backed-ivanhoe-electric-funds-south-voiseys-bay-survey/1003835099/