Construction contract awarded for Timiskaming cobalt refinery – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – October 5, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

The upcoming construction picture for a Temiskaming-area cobalt refinery is beginning to take shape with the awarding of a major metals processing contract.

First Cobalt selected Metso Outotec for the design and manufacturing of the equipment for a new solvent extraction plant and its process controls. Metso Outotec is a leading global company in the field of sustainable mineral processing and metal refining equipment.

According to a First Cobalt news release, Metso Outotec was selected from a tendering process based on its s”competitive pricing and a technical superior bid.” The company has provided similar equipment to other cobalt sulfate refineries around the world.

First Cobalt did not provide any details on the value of the contract in an Oct. 5 news release nor set a date for the start of construction at the site.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/technology/construction-contract-awarded-for-timiskaming-cobalt-refinery-4486484