OPINION: Canada and the U.S. have a shared interest in securing self-sufficiency in critical minerals – by David Jacobson (Globe and Mail – October 4, 2021)

David Jacobson was the U.S. ambassador to Canada from 2009-2013 and is vice chair, BMO Financial Group.

Nineteenth-century British statesman Lord Palmerston once said, “Nations have no permanent friends or allies, they only have permanent interests.” It therefore follows that there is a natural rhythm to how and when nations choose to compete and when they choose to co-operate for the common good – even among long-time friends such as Canada and the United States.

With a new government elected in Canada, there is an opportunity to co-operate for the common good with the Biden administration on a number of key diplomatic and strategic initiatives with serious and long-term implications for both countries.

The two countries, of course, already have a long and productive partnership on everything from defence to the economy, and today are making headway in crafting a continental approach to fighting climate change and improving labour standards.

The strong relationship between the two countries is even more important as we face a potential crisis on the horizon. It’s one that could put lives and livelihoods at risk and warrants the attention of both sides of the border:

