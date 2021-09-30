Trudeau has neglected defence — and our enemies will take advantage – by Diane Francis (Financial Post – September 28, 2021)

https://financialpost.com/

Canada’s Liberal government has abrogated its defence obligations. Our military capability has been reduced through neglect and defunding, and Canada, with more coastline than any other country on earth, has a peanut-size navy and virtually no presence in the increasingly important Arctic.

Canada’s allies, and its enemies, have taken notice, which will only serve to diminish our influence over international defence policy and participation in western alliances — areas Canada has historically played an outsized role in.

Ottawa’s current indifference to security, and sovereignty, flows from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s belief, which he articulated in a 2015 interview with the New York Times, that Canada is the world’s first “post-national state” and has “no core identity.”

The result is that Canada continues to be a NATO laggard, failing to meet the organization’s goal of spending two per cent of GDP on defence. Former U.S. president Donald Trump put pressure on Canada and other countries for not living up to their obligations.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/diane-francis/diane-francis-trudeau-has-neglected-defence-and-our-enemies-will-take-advantage