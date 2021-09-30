Silver, PGM Snapshot: Eight companies with an eye for precious white metal – by Marilyn Scales (Northern Miner – September 29, 2021)

Not all that glitters is gold. Sometimes it’s silver, platinum and palladium. The Northern Miner takes a look at eight companies active in the space.

Bayhorse Silver (TSXV: BHS; US-OTC: KXPLF) is the 100% owner of the past-producing Bayhorse silver mine 14 km from Huntington, Oregon in the United States. The company spent US$7.5 million to return it to production in 2018 and the company poured its first silver bar in February 2019. Because there is no mill on the site, the operation has a small environmental footprint.

The property has a known mineralized zone that was historically estimated to be 255 metres long, 25 metres wide, and 6.7 metres thick. It was previously estimated (not 43-101 compliant) to contain 150,000 tonnes of mineralization grading 585 to 690 grams silver per tonne, including a 30,000-tonne zone of rhyolite that has returned grades as high as 10,793 grams silver per tonne.

Bayhorse has opened up a zone of mineralization in the most westerly part of the existing workings. The company has also completed a new 35-metre exploration drift to the southeast of the main haulage way. This new drift intersects high-grade zones that were previously mined as part of the Big Dig stope. Drilling continues.

Processing equipment includes a new Steinert x-ray transmission ore sorter that Bayhorse bought and a crushing plant that has a throughput of about 200 tonnes per day. The company is currently crushing at 100 tonnes per day.

