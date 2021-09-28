Maritime mining community shows solidarity with Sudbury, Ont. rescue effort – by Ryan MacDonald (CTV News Atlantic – September 28, 2021)

https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/

GLACE BAY, N.S. — The whole country is watching the dramatic rescue of the Sudbury, Ont. miners with bated breath on Tuesday, but even more so in Maritime mining communities. As the workers continue to resurface, so too, are some strong feelings.

“You’re trying to put yourself in their place, the fear that they’re going through,” said Eric Spencer, a coal miner of 30 years in Glace Bay, NS. Spencer says for any miner, not being able to get back to the surface is their worst fear realized.

“You wouldn’t want to be there,” Spencer said, “because your mind is flooded with so many thoughts. Are you going to see your family again?”

Terry McVarish is retired Cape Breton coal miner who was watching the rescue efforts in Northern Ontario closely. “Being a miner, you know every time you go underground there’s that possibility that you won’t come out of that mine,” McVarish said.

