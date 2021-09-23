Top 10 largest uranium mines in the world in 2020 – report – by Vladimir Basov Vladimir Basov (Kitco News – September 22, 2021)

https://www.kitco.com/

As Kitco reported previously, the world’s total uranium production amounted to 47,731 tonnes in 2020, a significant 13% decline over 2019 (54,742 tonnes), and the lowest level of global uranium output in more than a decade.

Based on data by the World Nuclear Association, Kitco ranked the world’s top ten largest uranium mines by reported / estimated production in 2020. These biggest mines are ready to ride the rising uranium wave.

1. Cigar Lake, Canada. 3,885 tU.

Cigar Lake is the world’s largest and highest-grade uranium mine, with grades that are 100 times the world average. Cameco is a 50% owner and the mine operator. Cigar Lake uranium is milled at Orano’s (previously AREVA) McClean Lake mill.

As a result of challenging geological conditions, Cameco was unable to utilize traditional mining methods that require access above the ore, necessitating the development of a non-entry mining method specifically adapted for this deposit: the Jet Boring System and ore zone Bulk ground freezing. Uranium production at Cigar Lake dropped by 44% to 3,885 tU in 2020 due to the Covid-19 related suspensions.

