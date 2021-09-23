Indigenous engagement progressing in Australian mining: Drummond – by Tom Parker (Australian Mining – September 23, 2021)

The effort to better acknowledge and include First Nations peoples in the Australian mining industry is advancing as more Indigenous initiatives are introduced and more Indigenous contracts awarded.

While some mining companies can still improve their Indigenous engagement, there are instances that indicate a concerted effort to prioritise First Nations recognition and involvement.

Florence Drummond, chief executive officer of Indigenous Women in Mining and Resources Australia (IWIMRA), is excited by the trajectory of Indigenous engagement in Australian mining.“What I’ve seen from my experience is a lot more campaigns in terms of Indigenous employment which is fantastic,” Drummond says.

“There’s been a lot more learning and interpretation around Indigenous Procurement Policy (IPP) as well so engaging not only with employees but Indigenous businesses to build better relationships with communities holistically as well.

For the rest of this article: https://www.australianmining.com.au/news/indigenous-engagement-progressing-in-australian-mining-drummond/