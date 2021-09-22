Sudbury mining engineer nationally lauded: Theresa Nyabeze named one of 100 Accomplished Black Canadian Women – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – September 20, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Sudbury mining engineer Theresa Nyabeze has been recognized as one of 100 Accomplished Black Canadian (ABC) Women in 2020.

Now in its third edition, the 100 ABC Women initiative aims to celebrate and archive the professional accomplishments of trailblazing Black women from across Canada. The non-profit organization behind the program said its goal is to create a database for current and future generations.

Based in Sudbury, Nyabeze is a mining engineer with 20 years of experience in the industry who’s worked as a frontline supervisor, in technical teams, in project execution, and alongside suppliers and consultants servicing the mine industry. In her current role as a senior mining engineer with Vale, Nyabeze works on mine design projects for various mines.

Passionate about encouraging women and girls to go into careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), Nyabeze is an active advocate in the community, volunteering with the local chapter of Women in Science & Engineering (WISE).

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/sudbury-mining-engineer-nationally-lauded-4348291?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=Email