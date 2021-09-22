How to Fix Florida’s Phosphate Problem – by Blair Wickstrom (Florida Sportsman – September 22, 2021)

https://www.floridasportsman.com/

Dave Markett, a Tampa Bay fishing guide who regularly fishes Piney Point, told those in attendance at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s 2021 Redfish Summit that, “We need to hold the people that are responsible for our water degradation accountable and that they pay a price.”

Markett went on to demand that “phosphate needs to be funding the cost of seagrass restoration,” and ended with a dire prediction: “We are one tropical storm away from a disaster of unimaginable proportions.” Agree. And agree.

“This is not a Democrat or Republican issue,” said Capt. Tyler Kapela, a St. Petersburg-based inshore fishing guide. “It’s a negligence and money in politics issue.” Kapela continued, “We can’t allow this to continue and we must work together to solve this problem. The future of our sealife, waterways and economy depend on it.”

Kapela feels like many in the Tampa Bay area and spoke out via many of his videos on Instagram stating, “The science is clear, humans are supercharging red tide, and those responsible for this catastrophe must be held accountable.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.floridasportsman.com/editorial/fix-floridas-phosphate-problem/451988