Global passenger EV registrations more than double in a year – report – by Editor (Mining.com – September 16, 2021)

New registrations of global passenger electric vehicles (EVs) surged by 109% year-on-year during the first six months of 2021, Adamas Intelligence has found in a new report.

In its report entitled ‘State of Charge: EVs, Batteries and Battery Materials’, Adamas analysts found 4.16 million new units were registered versus 1.99 million units in the first half of 2020.

The increase was driven by surging sales growth in the Americas (135% year-over-year), Europe (124% year-over-year), and Asia Pacific (94% year-over-year) as the market moves past 2020’s pandemic-induced malaise.

In the Asia Pacific, EV sales nearly doubled year-over-year in H1 2021, translating to a 172% increase in watt-hours of battery capacity deployed onto roads versus the same period the year prior, and a 165% increase in lithium, 96% increase in nickel and 95% increase in cobalt deployed onto roads over the same period.

