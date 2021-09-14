Ottawa wants public feedback on Larder Lake gold mine project: Agnico Eagle sees gold and copper potential at former mine sites – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – September 14, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Agnico Eagle wants to build a gold and copper mine north of Larder Lake, near the Quebec border, and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is inviting public feedback.

The agency said it has accepted the initial project description for the Upper Beaver Gold Project and wants the public and Indigenous groups to review the project description and provide comment. The agency will compile a summary of issues to present to the mining company.

The site is 20 kilometres northeast of Kirkland Lake and is just north of Larder Lake on a well-explored area with an extensive gold mining history.

This is the first opportunity to comment on the mine project. If the agency determines a federal environment assessment (EA) is required, the public will have more opportunities to comment over the course of the EA process.

