The ‘infrastructure deal’ America must make with itself – by Ivan Sascha Sheehan (The Hill – August 27, 2021)

As part of President Biden’s ambitious plan for the U.S. to effectively address climate change, for the country to transition to net-zero emissions by 2050 there has been a whole-of-government push to incorporate more and more renewable generation into the national grid.

In addition, newly-released details of the bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal “opens the gateway,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) contended in his review, to a near-term reconciliation package that will “accomplish much more on climate.”

However, I would contend that these ambitions will remain hollow talking points if America’s efforts are not accompanied by a practical plan for the U.S. to secure what are today critically-necessary materials — those needed to power this “green revolution.” And we’ll have to face the reality of our present stockpiles and what is needed to bolster them quickly.

Recently, the Department of Energy launched the “Energy Earthshots Initiative,” which lists among its goals the reduction of costs to build lithium-ion batteries down by 90 percent.

