OPINION: Our phony election debate over the oil sands won’t stop their expansion – by Konrad Yakabuski (Globe and Mail – September 11, 2021)

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, issued a bizarro statement calling on OPEC and Russia to increase oil production amid worries about the impact of climbing gasoline prices on Democratic political fortunes in next year’s midterm elections.

“President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump,” Mr. Sullivan said, as U.S. gasoline prices reached a seven-year high of more than US$3 a gallon. “Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery.”

OPEC+ refers to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the 61-year-old oil cartel that includes Saudi Arabia, Iran, Venezuela and 10 other less-than-democratic countries, with Vladimir Putin’s Russia serving as informal member.

That Mr. Biden was reduced to pleading with thugs who care not a whit about the environment or basic human rights spoke volumes about the insidiousness of his own energy policy, which was crafted primarily to court progressive voters.

