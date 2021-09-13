Lundin Mining CEO Marie Inkster says decision to step down personal and had nothing to do with board dissatisfaction – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – September 11, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Marie Inkster, Lundin Mining Corp’s chief executive officer for just three years, says she is stepping down for “personal reasons,” adding that speculation about board dissatisfaction with her performance is incorrect.

Toronto-based Lundin, one of Canada’s biggest base metals companies, said in a news release Ms. Inkster will give up the CEO position at the end of the year. She will be succeeded by Peter Rockandel, a former long-time banker with GMP Capital Inc. who is currently senior vice-president, corporate development and investor relations, of Lundin.

Ms. Inkster’s impending departure comes as Lundin grapples with operational problems at Candelaria, its biggest copper mine in Chile. This year, the company surprised investors by cutting its short-term and long-term production forecasts because of grade and mill issues.

Lundin was also forced to temporarily shut down production at the site last October after workers went on strike following the breakdown of labour negotiations with the company. Lundin also struggled with electrical issues at its Chapada copper and gold mine in Brazil last year, which affected production for a couple of months.

