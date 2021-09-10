Two First Nations challenge Ottawa’s rejection of Grassy Mountain coal mine – by Emma Graney (Globe and Mail – September 8, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Two Southern Alberta First Nations have filed for a judicial review of a federal decision rejecting a new open-pit coal mine in the Rocky Mountains, arguing that the government failed in its duty to consult them about the project.

Riversdale Resources Ltd., a subsidiary of Australian mining giant Hancock Prospecting, wanted to build its Grassy Mountain project in Alberta’s Crowsnest Pass.

But a joint federal-provincial regulatory panel rejected the proposal in June, followed by the federal government last month. Both said it would likely result in significant adverse effects to the environment and on some First Nations.

In separate filings this week, however, the Piikani Nation and Stoney Nakoda Nations countered that the federal government ignored the economic benefits the mine would bring to their communities. The Stoney Nakoda is comprised of the Bearspaw, Chiniki and Wesley First Nations.

