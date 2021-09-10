NEWS RELEASE: Kirkland Lake Gold Announces 10.1 Million Ounce Increase in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at Detour Lake Mine (September 2, 2021)

Measured and Indicated(1)(2) (“M&I”) Mineral Resources increase 10,061,000 ounces or 216% from December 31, 2020 estimates to 14,718,000 ounces at June 30, 2021 (572.0 million tonnes (“MT”) at average grade of 0.80 grams per tonne (“g/t”))

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced the release of new Mineral Resource estimates for the Detour Lake Mine (“Detour Lake”) as at June 30, 2021 (“Mid-Year 2021”).

Included in the Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource estimates are total Measured and Indicated (“M&I”) Mineral Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, of 14,718,000 ounces (572.0 million tonnes (“MT”) at an average grade of 0.80 grams per tonne “g/t”)), an increase of 10,061,000 ounces or 216% from the previous estimate of 4,657,000 ounces (131.2MT at an average grade of $1.10 g/t) as at December 31, 2020 (See 2020 Technical Report filed on SEDAR) as well as Inferred Mineral Resources totalling 1,1155,000 ounces (48.3MT at an average grade of 0.81 g/t).

The Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource estimates were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators (“NI 43-101”).

The new Mineral Resource estimates are being released as a result of a material increase in M&I Mineral Resources that was identified as part of the Company’s mid-year internal Mineral Resource progress update. The Company plans to release a new NI 43-101 Report to support the Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resources for the Detour Lake Mine, to be filed within the next 45 days.

