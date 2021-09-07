Ontario Snapshot: Eight companies to watch – by Marilyn Scales (Northern Miner – September 1, 2021)

AurCrest Gold (TSXV: AGO; US-OTC: TBMIF) is one of the few exploration companies with Indigenous ownership and leadership. President and CEO Christopher C.J. Angeconeb is a member of the Lac Seul First Nation, which also holds an equity stake in the company.

This ensures inclusion of the local First Nations in AurCrest’s two wholly owned properties in the Red Lake gold camp of Ontario. The Richardson Lake gold property historically produced 140,000 oz. of gold.

It is about 100 km northeast of the Campbell mill facility belonging to Evolution Mining (ASX: EVN). Adjacent to Richardson Lake is the Richardson North Extension property (including the historic Kostynuk Brothers mine), and nearby is the Western Fold property (optioned to NewRange Gold (TSXV: NRG; US-OTC: NRGOF)).

AurCrest followed up on gold discoveries made in 2012 and 2014 on the Richardson Lake and Richardson North Extension properties, but no diamond drilling results have been published.

