George Soros calls BlackRock’s China investment ‘tragic mistake’ – by Russell Ward (Bloomberg News/Financial Post – September 7, 2021)

https://financialpost.com/

Billionaire says not only will BlackRock lose money, it will also hurt national security interests

George Soros criticized BlackRock Inc.’s China push as a risk to clients’ money and U.S. security interests, in the billionaire financier and philanthropist’s latest broadside against investment in the world’s second-largest economy.

“Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake,” Soros wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

“It is likely to lose money for BlackRock’s clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the U.S. and other democracies.”

BlackRock is leading a global foray into China’s asset management industry. The world’s largest money manager last month began offering investment products to Chinese individuals, two months after winning approval to become the nation’s first wholly foreign-owned mutual fund firm.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/investing/george-soros-calls-blackrocks-china-investment-tragic-mistake?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR36C7r3rvG1yoMEYl3Ht6tRRipkvtppqp5qXSDUbK-S1gdKdY7tJIuTt3A#Echobox=1631027771