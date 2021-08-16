Sudbury rapper pens labour movement anthem inspired by Local 6500 strike – by Colleen Romaniuk (Sudbury Star – August 13, 2021)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

A Sudbury rapper, musician and activist is releasing a new hip-hop labour movement anthem and victory song inspired by the recent two-month strike between the United Steelworkers Local 6500 and Vale.

Mickey O’Brien’s latest single titled “Cap Lamp,” released under veteran hip-hop label Hand’Solo Records, will drop on all major online streaming platforms on Aug. 13.

Described as a David and Goliath story where the miners of Sudbury stand strong in the face of the second-largest mining company in the world, “Cap Lamp” captures an important moment in the history of Sudbury and organized labour.

O’Brien describes it as a more upbeat version of his first labour rap song “One Day Longer,” which documented Sudbury’s 2009 strike and became an anthem for a general labour strike in Madison, Wisc., in 2015.

“This was kind of a song that was never meant to happen,” said O’Brien, a third-generation miner who works in roads and drainage underground in Vale’s Copper Cliff mine.

