‘Smacks of hypocrisy’: Alberta slams White House for demanding more OPEC oil after cancelling Keystone XL – by Colin McClelland (Sudbury Star/Fiancial Post – August 13, 2021)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Wounded after U.S. President Joe Biden cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline that would have shipped Alberta crude to the United States, the province snapped at the White House’s call on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries Wednesday to raise production faster than planned.

“The Biden administration pleading with OPEC to increase oil production to rescue the United States from high fuel prices months after cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline smacks of hypocrisy,” Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement Wednesday.

“Keystone XL would have provided Americans with a stable source of energy from a trusted ally and friend.” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was also critical of the Biden Administration.

“The same US administration that retroactively cancelled Canada’s Keystone XL Pipeline is now pleading with OPEC & Russia to produce & ship more crude oil,” the premier tweeted. “This comes just as Vladimir Putin’s Russia has become the 2nd largest exporter of oil to the US.”

The pipeline project, challenged by environmentalists for more than a decade, was expected to pump 830,000 barrels a day of Alberta crude to Nebraska, connecting to pipelines feeding refineries in Texas.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/business/smacks-of-hypocrisy-alberta-slams-white-house-for-demanding-more-opec-oil-after-cancelling-keystone-xl