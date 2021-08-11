Manitoba must do more to encourage mining – by Joseph Quesnel (Troy Media – August 9, 2021)

https://troymedia.com/

Joseph Quesnel is a senior research associate with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

The Manitoba mining industry received some good news recently, but the province still needs to reform its mining policies for the sector to thrive.

Despite some progress over the years, the province continues to have a hostile climate for investment: this needs to change.

Vale Ltd. recently announced a $150-million investment to extend nickel mining activities in Thompson by a decade. The company will also engage in some aggressive exploration drilling of known ore bodies to extend the life of the mine even further.

Just a few years ago, the mining operation in northern Manitoba was set to shut down. But this announcement provides a welcome injection of new capital into the region.

Nickel is all the rage because of its critical role in electric vehicles and renewable energy endeavours. Manitoba is well-positioned since the quality of nickel produced in the province is top-notch – the ingredients for success are all there.

