New mines, hundreds of jobs, loom on the horizon for Northern Ontario – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – August 9, 2021)

Open-pit construction underway in Gogama, Dubreuilville and poised to start at Geraldton

Northern Ontario has a raft of new mines currently under construction or close to turning the sod, mainly driven by steady gold prices.

Three companies, with multi-million-dollar open-pit projects on the books in Gogama, Dubreuilville and Geraldton, posted recent updates as hundreds of contractors are streaming to the sites to drill and blast and erect new infrastructure.

Halfway between Timmins and Sudbury, more than 700 contractors are building IAMGOLD’s Côté Gold open-pit mine outside the town of Gogama. Côté, located just off Highway 144, is 130 kilometres southwest of Timmins and 175 kilometres north of Sudbury.

After breaking ground last September, IAMGOLD ranked the project as being 27 per cent finished by the end of June and on target to kick off commercial production in the second half of 2023.

Côté Gold will hold the distinction of being Canada’s first open-pit hard rock mine to use autonomous vehicles. IAMGOLD owns 70 per cent of the project in a joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining of Japan.

