Indigenous Leaders: Tina Sheridan looks to lift up Indigenous entrepreneurs – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – August 6, 2021)

Founder of CreeQuest Corp. has Canada-wide ambitions for her Indigenous mining services company

The motivation behind Tina Sheridan’s journey into entrepreneurship is quite simple and stark.

“Hunger and poverty,” said the founder and president of CreeQuest Corp, a company she grew from a side hustle into a full-service, Indigenous-owned mining service company over a 10-year span. CreeQuest and its partners have put 120 people to work, more than half being women and close to half are Indigenous.

“If you experience hunger and poverty in any way and you have an opportunity and an open door to make a change, and if you have the confidence and take the leap and do it, then good things can happen,” said Sheridan, a member of Taykwa Tagamou Nation (TTN).

“That was the reason I needed to do something with my life. I needed to set an example for my kids. I wanted them to have a nice life and I wanted to have a legacy down the road.”

Coming from the down side of advantage, Sheridan spent her childhood moving among foster homes and later struggled as a single mother of two on the northeastern Ontario reserve outside Cochrane, working minimum wage jobs.

