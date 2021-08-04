Zimbabwe bans chrome ore exports to boost ferrochrome industry – by MacDonald Dzirutwe (Nasdaq.com – August 3, 2021)

https://www.nasdaq.com/

HARARE, Aug 3 (Reuters) – Zimbabwe has banned the export of raw chrome with immediate effect in a bid to support the domestic ferrochrome industry, minister of information Monica Mutsvangwa said on Tuesday.

The southern African country holds the second-largest known chrome ore reserves after South Africa, which in October last year announced it was imposing a chrome ore export tax to boost local ferrochrome producers.

Mutsvangwa told reporters after a cabinet meeting that Zimbabwe had 22 operating chrome smelters, which could soon face insufficient feedstock if chrome mining capacity did not increase.

“In light of the need to safeguard the needs of the ferochrome industry, Cabinet approved a total ban of exports of raw chrome ore with immediate effect,” Mutsvangwa said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/zimbabwe-bans-chrome-ore-exports-to-boost-ferrochrome-industry-2021-08-03