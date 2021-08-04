Local 6500 votes for new five-year contract with Vale – by Staff (Sudbury Star – August 3, 2021)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Strike that began June 1 is over

Local 6500 members have strongly endorsed a new five-year collective agreement with Vale.

“The past two months have been challenging for everyone,” said Dino Otranto, Chief Operating Officer, North Atlantic Operations for Vale, in announcing the deal has been ratified. “We are pleased that the company and the union were able to find common ground and a path forward. We look forward to welcoming everyone back.

“Our task now is to position our business to thrive today and for generations to come. We have many opportunities ahead of us, with the growing electric vehicle market. The nickel, copper and cobalt we produce are critical metals to achieving a low carbon future.

“What we produce, and how we produce it, matters and our collective success going forward will require collaboration to make this business successful for us all. I’m confident that together, we will find our way.”

Vale said USW Local 6500 members voted 85 per cent in favour of the new five-year deal on Tuesday. The new agreement takes effect immediately. Vale employees return to work the week of Aug. 9, with production ramping up in the weeks ahead.

