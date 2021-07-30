First Nation and gold junior miner set the ground rules for exploration – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – July 29, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

First Mining inks exploration agreement with Animakee Wa Zhing #37 on drill program near Sioux Narrows

A Vancouver mine gold developer has signed a mineral exploration agreement with a northwestern Ontario First Nation.

First Mining Gold entered into the agreement with Animakee Wa Zhing #37 First Nation (AWZ 37) with an upcoming drilling program scheduled at the company’s Cameron Gold Project, just east of Sioux Narrows and 80 kilometres southeast of Kenora.

The 528-square-kilometre property is within the traditional territory of AWZ 37. The agreement between the company and the community sets out the framework for communication and cooperation for exploration activities that could involve hauling away an old ore pile on the property for processing elsewhere.

Cameron is considered an advanced stage gold project that has the potential to be a district-scale gold operation, both open pit and underground.

The property has four identified deposits and several gold showings. With a measured and indicated resource of 460,000 ounces of gold and an inferred resource of 533,000 ounces, the company believes they can expand on that base seeing more gold potential to the northwest.

